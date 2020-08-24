× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Financial obligations relating to others can be resolved. Sincerity is the best way to process and release old resentments. Get in touch with how you really feel and let others know.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Get partners talking, and be a good listener. Someone close to you is making important decisions about their future. There is a new slant on partnership and commitment issues. This is punctuated by turning points and surprises.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH Your birth sign's cell salt is potassium chloride. Your cell salt stimulates better absorption of nutrients. Lifesaver. Strawberries, parsley, blueberries, pineapple, cucumbers and asparagus are good sources for your cell salt.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HH A very intense day promises reunions with lost loves. Loyalties and attachments are in flux. Be sensitive to repeating patterns involving heart connections. Communication with those near and dear to you is excellent.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)