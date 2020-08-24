ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Financial obligations relating to others can be resolved. Sincerity is the best way to process and release old resentments. Get in touch with how you really feel and let others know.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Get partners talking, and be a good listener. Someone close to you is making important decisions about their future. There is a new slant on partnership and commitment issues. This is punctuated by turning points and surprises.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH Your birth sign's cell salt is potassium chloride. Your cell salt stimulates better absorption of nutrients. Lifesaver. Strawberries, parsley, blueberries, pineapple, cucumbers and asparagus are good sources for your cell salt.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HH A very intense day promises reunions with lost loves. Loyalties and attachments are in flux. Be sensitive to repeating patterns involving heart connections. Communication with those near and dear to you is excellent.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Home and family life are highlighted today. Patiently work out differences and make needed repairs. Shop for the best prices for items for the home. A family member is feeling adventurous and may surprise you by taking a gamble.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH Emails and conversations will be serious, but decisions can be made and helpful advice exchanged. Avoid a difficult neighbor or troubled sibling. You'll express ideas eloquently and have a special ability to solve problems by compromise.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH Libra likes the finer things in life. And splendid financial opportunities are beginning to manifest. Be careful not to overextend yourself, however. Go easy on spending. Live within your means, or there could be consequences very shortly.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH Self-sufficient, with inherent courage and determination, Scorpio surmounts most obstacles. You are also inventive and gifted. Celebrate yourself and your amazing qualities today. Share with those who love you without complaint.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Old and poignant memories surface today. A past life regression might be useful to aid in understanding and accepting the present situation. A deep rapport with creatures and animals of wilderness areas prevails.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)
HH Fear is the darkroom where negatives are developed. Despite a setback today, you do not give up. Consider your goals and group affiliations. A sense of deja vu prevails. Examine old photos to help you make wise choices.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Social contacts and creative ideas boost your career today. Important responsibilities need your attention. Maintain a positive mental outlook. Use diplomacy in all that you say and write. Efforts made now will bring advancement and money in the future.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH You have a genuine zest for life today. You'll be ready for journeys and adventures of all kinds, with the added blessing of great physical vitality. Enter contests and competitions. Creativity and charm abound.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!