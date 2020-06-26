VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH You feel a lightening up. Ideas come forward. Friends seem enthusiastic and responsive. Solidify an important relationship when the chance appears. A child or loved one has some strong feelings to share. You intuitively know what needs to be said.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Avoid socializing, especially if travel is involved, as today suggests delays and upsets. Get extra rest, as nerves might be on edge. Forming confidential plans is favored. Save social days for next month, when aspects are better.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Be more direct in how you handle an emotional issue. Someone might not be capable of reading between the lines. You might need to stop and reflect on the most effective manner or way to interact with this person.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Don't spread yourself too thin. Involvement in too many projects at once could fray your nerves to the point where you become a sarcastic, critical monster. Some form of relaxation therapy, be it yoga or simply watching a movie, could help.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)