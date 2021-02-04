ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Today heightens analytical skills. You'll enjoy deeper insight into others' motivations and needs. There's a deepening awareness of the afterlife and a sense of unity with loved ones who have passed on.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH A loved one blossoms with a new beauty or talent. This brings you joy. Legal matters are concluded. You discover how to rise above jealousy or insecurity to bring a more transcendent and supportive quality to love.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Today's a wonderful time to toss out debris, to get neat and organized. Minimize stress with efficiency. Other people need time to discuss ideas and views. Patience and listening bring you rewards.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Concentrate with delicate tasks or if using tools or machines. Check to see what commitments others have made for you. Be cautious about devoting precious time and energy to a lost cause, or you could create futile pain for yourself.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Make the most of your inherited traits and early teachings. You will feel a sense of hope and encouragement. Insights are revealing. Your optimistic, confident use of words will draw others to you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH It's a good time for emails, calls and dealings with the media. It's not the time to procrastinate. Protect the reputation you've worked hard to establish. Peer pressure is strong. Keep good company.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Don't try to force your values on those who aren't receptive today. Associates are rather conservative. Comparison shop for the best prices when making purchases. Favors you perform now will be returned later.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Your own mind-set creates much of what is happening. Notes of humor and lightness are more effective with associates than an overbearing or severe manner. If you sense you're overbearing or expecting too much, pull back.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH You have a flair for strategy and subtle action. It finds you unusually introspective today. You're able to cherish your secrets and privacy. Those closest to you will know only what you want to reveal.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Today adds to your charm and popularity and is a good time to nurture friendships. You'll be responsive to peer pressure, especially from those pursuing all kinds of pleasure.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH You are motivated and enthused at work, but diplomacy and patience are a must to assure success. Separate family and personal issues from professional responsibilities. You will feel ambitious and competitive.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH You'll feel vital and creative today. Your appearance improves, lending strength to your self-esteem. This results in good fortune that affects your personal life as well as your professional status. Ask others for help and express your love openly.