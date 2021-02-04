VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH It's a good time for emails, calls and dealings with the media. It's not the time to procrastinate. Protect the reputation you've worked hard to establish. Peer pressure is strong. Keep good company.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Don't try to force your values on those who aren't receptive today. Associates are rather conservative. Comparison shop for the best prices when making purchases. Favors you perform now will be returned later.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Your own mind-set creates much of what is happening. Notes of humor and lightness are more effective with associates than an overbearing or severe manner. If you sense you're overbearing or expecting too much, pull back.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH You have a flair for strategy and subtle action. It finds you unusually introspective today. You're able to cherish your secrets and privacy. Those closest to you will know only what you want to reveal.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)