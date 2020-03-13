× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up

HHHHH Speak your mind, but do not choose words that cloud your meaning or carry a negative connotation. You could find a loved one extremely touchy; work with this person's energy because it will change.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH You might be overly concerned about finances. You also could have a major expense surfacing around your home or a family member. Be sensitive to those close to you. Check in with others before finalizing a decision.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH At times, your words could be caustic, yet they carry your thoughts loud and clear. Be more direct. Be open to a difficult conversation if necessary.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH What you feel might be in direct contrast to what is happening. Part of the issue is that you are not yet dealing with all the facts. Go over what you know, and then look at where there are blanks or confusion.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHHH Zero in on what needs to happen and why. Friends surround you and support you in an important venture. You know what you need, and you know where you are heading. Don't be afraid to ask for help.