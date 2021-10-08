VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH Pay attention to everything you say and do today, because this is a mildly accident-prone day for your sign. However, you also might have some breakthrough ideas or epiphanies about something. Unexpected news, new faces, an unexpected short trip — it's a stimulating day!

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Keep an eye on your money and assets today. Ka-ching! For starters, you might find money, or you might lose money. Protect what you own against loss, theft or damage, because something unexpected will impact your wealth, hopefully in a minor way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH Today the Moon is in your sign sitting directly opposite unpredictable Uranus, which makes you impulsive and emotionally excitable. You'll crave some stimulation today, which is why you'll be tempted to stir the pot — just to see what happens!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH It's a restless day because the Moon is hiding in your chart and yet it is stimulated by Uranus, which means you feel like you're all dressed up with no place to go. Some secretive or hidden news might surprise you. Because you feel edgy, be calm when talking to others.