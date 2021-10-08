ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Check banking details and anything regarding shared property and inheritances, because something unexpected might impact these areas. When it comes to money, especially regarding other people's wealth, it's important to know what's happening.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH A partner or close friend might throw you a curveball this morning (or later today). If you are caught off guard, don't just react. Give yourself a moment to process things before you respond.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH A glitch related to your job, your health or your pet might happen today. You must be aware and alert. It might be wise to give yourself extra time so you have wiggle room to cope with the unexpected.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH Social plans might suddenly change today; be prepared for this. Likewise, this unpredictable "influence" could create a lovers' spat. This is also a mildly accident-prone influence for your kids, so be vigilant and keep your eyes open.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Be patient with family members this morning to avoid an argument, because something unexpected will impact your home routine. Small appliances might break down or a minor breakage could occur. Fortunately, it's minor even though it might be frustrating. Stay chill.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH Pay attention to everything you say and do today, because this is a mildly accident-prone day for your sign. However, you also might have some breakthrough ideas or epiphanies about something. Unexpected news, new faces, an unexpected short trip — it's a stimulating day!
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Keep an eye on your money and assets today. Ka-ching! For starters, you might find money, or you might lose money. Protect what you own against loss, theft or damage, because something unexpected will impact your wealth, hopefully in a minor way.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH Today the Moon is in your sign sitting directly opposite unpredictable Uranus, which makes you impulsive and emotionally excitable. You'll crave some stimulation today, which is why you'll be tempted to stir the pot — just to see what happens!
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH It's a restless day because the Moon is hiding in your chart and yet it is stimulated by Uranus, which means you feel like you're all dressed up with no place to go. Some secretive or hidden news might surprise you. Because you feel edgy, be calm when talking to others.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH A friend (perhaps a female) might say or do something that catches you off guard today. Or possibly you'll meet someone new who is avant-garde or unusual in some way. In either case, friends or members of groups will surprise you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Tread carefully when dealing with parents, bosses, teachers and the police today, because you can't predict what they might say or do. You might be busted! They might trigger feelings of rebellion within you. Stay calm and, above all, remain polite.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Travel plans might change today. Or perhaps you suddenly have to travel when you didn't expect to do so. Likewise, school plans might change. Possibly, a professor or guru figure in your life will surprise you in some way. The media might have unexpected news.