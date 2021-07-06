HHH Relations with those who are closest to you are a bit strained today. You might feel lonely or cut off. But this is just a temporary feeling and it will pass. However, a conversation with someone younger or someone in a group might leave you feeling confused.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HH Be careful about conversations with parents, bosses, teachers or the police today because there is a lot of room for confusion or false assumptions. Therefore, don't make important decisions. Don't volunteer. Don't believe everything you hear.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Avoid controversial subjects like politics, religion and racial issues today because they will simply be confused communications and circular arguments solving nothing. Meanwhile, someone older might make you feel diminished. Steer clear of this. Relax. This is a confusing day for everyone.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HH It might be challenging dealing with an older family member today or a parent because you feel misunderstood or cut off. Furthermore, discussions about inheritances and shared property are hazy or confusing. There are too many challenges today! Therefore, just sit this one out.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)