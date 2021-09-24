ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Be vigilant with money and possessions today, because something unexpected will impact them. You might find money; you might lose money. Protect what you own against loss, theft or damage. Meanwhile, be patient with partners (especially with ex-partners back on the scene).

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Today the Moon is in your sign lined up with unpredictable Uranus, which makes you feel impulsive, even erratic. Therefore, guard against knee-jerk reactions. Take a moment and be calm before you say or do anything.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH This is a restless day. Something unexpected might suddenly occur. A secret might be revealed. Surprises might take place behind the scenes. This might relate to old flames returning now and in the next few weeks.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH A friend will surprise you today. Get ready for this. Or possibly you will meet someone new who is a real character — bohemian, avant-garde or unusual in some way. This might happen through your family because so much is going on now at home.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)