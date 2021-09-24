ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Be vigilant with money and possessions today, because something unexpected will impact them. You might find money; you might lose money. Protect what you own against loss, theft or damage. Meanwhile, be patient with partners (especially with ex-partners back on the scene).
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Today the Moon is in your sign lined up with unpredictable Uranus, which makes you feel impulsive, even erratic. Therefore, guard against knee-jerk reactions. Take a moment and be calm before you say or do anything.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH This is a restless day. Something unexpected might suddenly occur. A secret might be revealed. Surprises might take place behind the scenes. This might relate to old flames returning now and in the next few weeks.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH A friend will surprise you today. Get ready for this. Or possibly you will meet someone new who is a real character — bohemian, avant-garde or unusual in some way. This might happen through your family because so much is going on now at home.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Be careful when dealing with bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs today (including the police), because something unpredictable could suddenly happen. They might do or say something catching you off guard. When dealing with authority figures, never underestimate the power of courtesy.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Travel plans might change today. Or perhaps you will suddenly have to travel when you didn't expect to. You might meet someone unusual, perhaps from another country or a different culture. Something unexpected might broaden your knowledge of events.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Double-check your finances and anything to do with banking, because something unexpected could arise, including financial arrangements about shared property and inheritances. With Mars and the Sun in your sign, you will have no trouble defending your best interests.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Stay alert today, because someone close to you will surprise you or throw you a curveball. It could be a sudden argument. They might want a new arrangement, perhaps more freedom in the relationship. It could be as minor as meeting someone unusual.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Your work routine is interrupted today, perhaps due to staff shortages, computer problems, equipment breakdowns or some other reason. Get as much done as possible so you're prepared for some downtime or unexpected delays.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Parents should know this is a mildly accident-prone day for their kids, which means they should be extra vigilant. Meanwhile, a surprise invitation might appear. If so, act quickly, because this window of opportunity will be brief. Or perhaps social plans will be canceled.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Your home routine will be interrupted because a small appliance might break down or a minor breakage could occur. Perhaps someone unexpected will arrive. Do what you can to keep the peace and avoid domestic arguments.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Pay attention to everything you say and do. This is a mildly accident-prone day. Obviously, an accident does not have to happen if you are aware and mindful. Meanwhile, expect to hear unexpected news and meet new people. An unexpected short trip might occur.