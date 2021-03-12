ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Old and poignant memories surface. Past life regression might be useful to aid in understanding and accepting a present situation. A deep rapport with wild creatures and the spirit of wilderness prevails.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Friends include you in their plans. The expectations of others draw you into group activities or a prominent role within an organization. You might assume the role of mediator or overseer.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH Today puts a positive spin on your status and career situation. You'll be highly visible. A Zoom meeting goes especially well. Others express admiration and see you as a role model. Burn sage to cleanse your workspace.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH Today reveals new potentials on the horizon. Your luck is changing for the better. Select goals for the long-range future. Write a wish list. Information and new ideas are directed your way. Opportunities are likely to come about.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)