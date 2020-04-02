VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH It's a good day to make a donation to a worthy cause. Think carefully before you act. There's a tendency this afternoon to undo all the positive actions you've taken. It's best to work behind the scenes rather than confront a suspected enemy.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Yesterday's energy flows into today. Clear your desk for tomorrow's new cycle. Things go more smoothly. You get your message across and everything works better, including computers and other electronic equipment.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH You don't feel like being at work today, but your ambitions kick in as the afternoon progresses. You strongly want to ask for a promotion. Talk with a higher-up who will help. Romance moves to the back burner.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Tear down the old in order to rebuild. New opportunities come your way that could involve a partner. Everything is enhanced, including your psychic abilities. In a personal relationship it is the beginning or end of something.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)