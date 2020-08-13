× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH You're in the role of peacemaker today. Help others if you can, but pull away from those who are too needy. A casual conversation or unexpected message offers valuable information. Past confusion gives way to understanding.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH You're very progressive in analyzing new economic trends. Today, investment clubs and other group activities can help you with financial planning. This is a wonderful time to separate the promising from the outmoded with regard to the source of your income.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Your adaptability allows you to act with aplomb. Today especially accents personal responsibility and the need for self-awareness. Be aware of habits and take care to look your best. Visit old friends and familiar haunts.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Time spent in quiet reflection today awakens your spiritual perceptions. Try visualization and dream analysis. Let your personal worries just float away. Your compassion for those less fortunate reaches a deeper level now.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)