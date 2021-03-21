HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, March 21, 2021: Innovative, enterprising and active, move forward with plans that have been on the back burner. This year, you will seek out new beginnings, from starting a side business to rearranging your living situation. Visualize your goals, then do everything you can to make them happen. If single, you may have to make the first move. If attached, listen more to what your partner has to say. AQUARIUS makes you socialize.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH TYou'll appreciate your home environment today. You might need to rearrange furniture or adjust the lighting. Feng shui tips might help. Start building your family tree. Contact relatives you have not seen since childhood.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Grab a few hours to yourself. Make a journal entry, practice an instrument, or just meditate. Follow through on a planned family outing. A bicycle ride, scenic drive or hike will please everyone.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Pay attention to finances, but don't obsess for long. Stick to a budget that suits you. Shop with friends, but watch your impulses. Buy what you need and admire the rest. Join an amateur choir or singing group.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Today feels like you can conquer the world. Set down your intentions and visualize how to make them happen. Create a plan B in case of a detour. Invite your closest friends to a gathering.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH Give yourself permission to sleep in. Write down your dreams if you remember them. Keep a pad or notebook by your bed and research what they may mean. Insights are priceless and will answer your questions.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Chat with friends about groups you can attend together. A yoga, Pilates or dance class will get your body moving. Join a book club that speaks to your diverse interests. Suggest a title and lead a session.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Take advantage of new opportunities. Update your resume and upgrade your skills. A family member could help with new technology. Be wary of false leads that go nowhere. Make time for a cause you are passionate about.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Revisit a desire to learn a foreign language or study an obscure subject. A class opening may finally materialize. Do a bit of quick research to see if you can fit it into your busy schedule.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH Today, do something physical like running, bicycling or martial arts. Release tension. Stop overthinking and analyzing. Take a few deep breaths and smell the roses. Get a massage to knead the knots and ease physical stress.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Expect the unexpected. Someone might contact you from out of the blue. It might cause you to revive an old friendship or revisit one that ended badly. This is your chance to make things right.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Pamper yourself with a relaxing bath and sweet-smelling salts. Family may make demands on your time. Delegate chores and responsibilities. If you are overruled, stand your ground. Promise a reward that you can stick to.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Prior commitments cut into time with children or grandchildren. No need to panic. You're a wiz at organizing when the crunch is on. Follow up on a romantic proposal. Give someone you love lots of attention.