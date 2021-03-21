HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, March 21, 2021: Innovative, enterprising and active, move forward with plans that have been on the back burner. This year, you will seek out new beginnings, from starting a side business to rearranging your living situation. Visualize your goals, then do everything you can to make them happen. If single, you may have to make the first move. If attached, listen more to what your partner has to say. AQUARIUS makes you socialize.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH TYou'll appreciate your home environment today. You might need to rearrange furniture or adjust the lighting. Feng shui tips might help. Start building your family tree. Contact relatives you have not seen since childhood.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Grab a few hours to yourself. Make a journal entry, practice an instrument, or just meditate. Follow through on a planned family outing. A bicycle ride, scenic drive or hike will please everyone.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Pay attention to finances, but don't obsess for long. Stick to a budget that suits you. Shop with friends, but watch your impulses. Buy what you need and admire the rest. Join an amateur choir or singing group.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)