ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH An unusual person is visible in your neighborhood. Good or bad neighbors aren't quite as they appear. You'll have an opportunity to reevaluate the accuracy of your first impressions and satisfy the need to get both sides of every story.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Today encourages you to examine what material possessions and wealth really mean. There is an urge to acquire new belongings and to discard those that are outdated and superfluous. Treasure and appreciate what really matters and let go of the rest.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH Your passion for everything from love to work to social concerns will be expressed dramatically today. Your capacity for effective action will astound and amaze. The winter months are about properly using this power.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Your perpetually active inner life becomes more colorful and vivid, while you shun fanfare outwardly. It will surprise you if friends and relatives born under air signs accuse you of withholding information.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)