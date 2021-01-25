ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH An unusual person is visible in your neighborhood. Good or bad neighbors aren't quite as they appear. You'll have an opportunity to reevaluate the accuracy of your first impressions and satisfy the need to get both sides of every story.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Today encourages you to examine what material possessions and wealth really mean. There is an urge to acquire new belongings and to discard those that are outdated and superfluous. Treasure and appreciate what really matters and let go of the rest.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH Your passion for everything from love to work to social concerns will be expressed dramatically today. Your capacity for effective action will astound and amaze. The winter months are about properly using this power.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Your perpetually active inner life becomes more colorful and vivid, while you shun fanfare outwardly. It will surprise you if friends and relatives born under air signs accuse you of withholding information.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH You will be motivated and encouraged by positive, productive friends today. Involvement with organizations and worthwhile causes or political issues adds new meaning to your life.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH You question authority today and become more vocal and visible at work. Extra effort and attention to detail make the recognition positive. Sentiment is replaced by an affinity for all that is contemporary and progressive.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH Your intellectual horizons widen through exposure to publications or other learning experiences. An email or call from afar suggests a worthwhile idea. Entries made in your journal will prove therapeutic and valuable when reviewed in the future.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HH Resist temptation. Seek fulfillment of wholesome desires. The positive and negative potentials of passions of every kind are evident today. Pursue expression through the spoken or written word, but be careful when writing to someone in particular.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HH Letting go of a destructive love that doesn't bring you joy is often a prelude to finding true happiness. Be careful of involvement in love triangles today or associations with those who have addictive tendencies.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH The knees, skin and teeth tend to be vulnerable for Capricorn. Plenty of calcium in your diet is a must. Sage, which has an association with longevity and wisdom as well as purification, is the ideal herbal tea.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Friends include you in projects combining pleasure with serious work. You have the opportunity to become more active in a worthwhile organization. Leisure pursuits will be stimulating mentally as well as physically.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Balance sentiment and affection with humor and regard for the individual growth and goals of loved ones. It's easy to be a little too protective and generous today. Add music or a new piece of art to your home.