CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Today brings focus on your home and your heritage. You might delve into your ancestry or visit relatives. It is a marvelous time to make decisions about your residence. A real estate transaction could be finalized very soon.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHHH The poet in you is reborn. Your lyrical command of language helps you win support today. Make important calls and write emails, even though it is Sunday. You want to juggle different concerns, and you do so well.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH You might shop diligently for a special treasure. This uplifts you. You feel very protective of your possessions today. Avoid arguments about money and belongings. Keep a perspective about the true value of material security. You have worked hard.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH Resolving discord and achieving justice as well as beauty is important to you. Today you accomplish this, having a discussion with a loved one. You are in peak form and can say exactly what is on your mind.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)