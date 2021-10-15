ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH It's is a fantastic day to schmooze, because everyone will be upbeat and excited to see each other. Discussions might be profound. However, there is a Moon Alert all day. Caution!
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH You feel physically vigorous today. You're happy to be alive! Group activities help accomplish your goals today. You'll work well with others, because people are cooperative. Work-related travel is likely. Check the Moon Alert!
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH It's a fabulous, creative day, which is good news for artists and anyone involved with creative projects, sports or working with kids. Social outings and vacations will be enjoyable. However, don't shop. Check the Moon Alert!
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Family gatherings will be pleasant today. In fact, any gathering at home will be a positive experience for you. However, avoid shopping for anything other than food and gas. Likewise, avoid important decisions because of today's Moon Alert.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH Communication will be upbeat and positive today. Your ideas will be ambitious. You'll have a busy day full of short trips, conversations, appointments and discussions. However, take note: There is a Moon Alert all day.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH It's an excellent day to boost your earnings or discuss finances. However, there is a Moon Alert all day, which means not to spend money on anything other than food and gas, and avoid important decisions. Caution.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH Today the Sun is in your sign dancing with lucky Jupiter, which makes you feel in harmony with others. You'll be happy to use your energy to accomplish things, especially when working with a group. People are optimistic. However, there is a Moon Alert all day.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH It's a feel-good day. You feel in sync with yourself and others in a personal, private way. For some, it'll be a spiritually rewarding day. Very likely, you'll choose to relax and take it easy behind the scenes. Be aware of the Moon Alert.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH You'll enjoy hanging out with friends or participating in classes, groups and large organizations today. A feeling of optimism and buoyancy will pervade exchanges with others. However, today is a Moon Alert, which means avoid important decisions and shopping.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH You appear successful, even affluent, to others today, regardless if that's really so. It's why others are eager to share your company. They also might seek your advice. Be aware of the restrictions of today's Moon Alert.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH Today the Sun is dancing with Jupiter in your sign. Furthermore, the Moon is also in your sign, which means it's a positive day for you. Things will go your way. However, there is also a Moon Alert all day today, so avoid spending money and making important decisions.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH It's a positive money day because gifts, goodies and favors from others coming your way. However, there is a Moon Alert all day, which means you should avoid important financial decisions and shopping! T
Moon Alert: Caution! Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. CDT today. After that, the Moon moves from Aquarius into Pisces.