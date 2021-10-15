VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH It's an excellent day to boost your earnings or discuss finances. However, there is a Moon Alert all day, which means not to spend money on anything other than food and gas, and avoid important decisions. Caution.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH Today the Sun is in your sign dancing with lucky Jupiter, which makes you feel in harmony with others. You'll be happy to use your energy to accomplish things, especially when working with a group. People are optimistic. However, there is a Moon Alert all day.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH It's a feel-good day. You feel in sync with yourself and others in a personal, private way. For some, it'll be a spiritually rewarding day. Very likely, you'll choose to relax and take it easy behind the scenes. Be aware of the Moon Alert.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH You'll enjoy hanging out with friends or participating in classes, groups and large organizations today. A feeling of optimism and buoyancy will pervade exchanges with others. However, today is a Moon Alert, which means avoid important decisions and shopping.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)