VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Financial matters are encouraging early this morning. ("I'm happy!") However, you might argue with someone about money or possessions. (Fortunately, it's brief.) Get busy and wrap up loose details this morning because you'll be glad you did. Later in the day, enjoy talking to friends, siblings and relatives.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Get up early today and get cracking, because things will likely go your way. Get as much done as possible. (Admittedly, you also might find yourself at odds with someone -- a power struggle. No biggie.) Later in the day, pay attention to your moneymaking ideas.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH You feel privately pleased about something this morning. Use this energy to complete unfinished tasks. Don't get carried away trying to prove a point with someone. Who cares? Later in the day, the Moon enters your sign to join the Sun and Mars, which means you rule!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)