ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Do not resist inevitable change; people will enter and leave your life. Today, allow others to grow and explore, particularly children. Relationships with siblings and neighbors can be demanding. Be patient. Undercurrents and extenuating circumstances are afoot.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH There should be profits coming to you from past work or an inheritance. Today, you can see opportunities to correct old financial problems. A loved one gifts you with an extraordinary piece of art. T

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH Your natural cleverness and quickness are enhanced today and valuable information is offered during social situations. The nature of these have changed so much in this, our new time, but you adapt better than anybody. You are brilliant online.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH Your exterior shields a soft, inner self, and you protect that self today -- by getting extra sleep, day-dreaming, cocooning and journaling. It is a time of connecting again with your unconscious, which has been frozen by fear of the time.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)