VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Your physical magnetism will be especially high today. A passionate yet sometimes stormy relationship is on the horizon. Either an attraction ends abruptly or becomes a more significant part of your life.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH Today generates a sense of freedom and well-being. It is a wonderful time to cast out clutter and do a thorough spring cleaning. Examine ways to make housing as comfy and hospitable as possible. Welcome changes regarding work and creative projects.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Keep a sense of humor if a neighbor is difficult or eccentric. Remember, the world would be dull if we were all the same. Transportation arrangements will have to be revamped. Rapid responses are the key to success today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH The rewards of past labor are realized. You haven't wanted to labor merely for the money, but also for fulfillment on other levels. Offer thanks for all that you have. Expressing an attitude of gratitude will be the catalyst for even greater success.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)