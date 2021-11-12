ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH People are sympathetic to each other today, which is why it's a good day to ask for a favor, especially if you need to borrow money. It might be worth trying to get a mortgage or a loan from a bank.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH You're tuned in to the needs of partners and close friends today. Because of this sensitivity, you sense what they want and will therefore know how to relate to them. Someone might ask for your help. Possibly you will ask for someone else's help.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH You might help a co-worker today or work for someone. Be helpful if you can, because it's your best choice. People are idealistic today, which is why they expect kindness and consideration from each other.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH You're in touch with your muse today, which is why it's a productive day for those working in the arts or on creative projects. You'll be more imaginative working with sports and certainly working with children. It's a perfect day to socialize.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)