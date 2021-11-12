ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH People are sympathetic to each other today, which is why it's a good day to ask for a favor, especially if you need to borrow money. It might be worth trying to get a mortgage or a loan from a bank.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH You're tuned in to the needs of partners and close friends today. Because of this sensitivity, you sense what they want and will therefore know how to relate to them. Someone might ask for your help. Possibly you will ask for someone else's help.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH You might help a co-worker today or work for someone. Be helpful if you can, because it's your best choice. People are idealistic today, which is why they expect kindness and consideration from each other.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH You're in touch with your muse today, which is why it's a productive day for those working in the arts or on creative projects. You'll be more imaginative working with sports and certainly working with children. It's a perfect day to socialize.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH A family member might need your help today. Or you might need help from them. Either way, it's an ideal day for family members to help each other because, after all, family is gold. (Sometimes a person simply needs a sympathetic ear.)
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Your ability to visualize and imagine things is heightened today. This will help those writing fiction or fantasy or involved with teaching or making projections. However, you also might spend a lot of time daydreaming today.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH If shopping today, you'll be tempted to buy luxurious, gorgeous items. (Librans love beautiful things.) However, be careful in financial transactions with others, because you might overlook details. You also might be inclined to give away the farm. Know what you're doing.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH Your idealism is aroused today because the Sun is in your sign dancing with Neptune. You'll want to help others. You'll be more interested in spiritual needs, which is why you might explore metaphysical or spiritual subjects.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Enjoy quiet solitude today. Make time to go off by yourself to think or meditate. Your increased sensitivity to the subtler aspects of the world around you might make you curious about ESP or mystical experiences.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH It's the perfect day for a heart-to-heart discussion with a friend or a member of a group, because people feel gentle and more inclined to be frank and self-disclosing. Be open to listening to others; however, you don't have to be a doormat. Have a healthy self-interest.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH You might make an appeal to someone in authority today — a boss, parent, teacher or police officer — because you want their help or their approval. Possibly an authority figure will ask you for your help.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Today your appreciation of beauty is heightened, which is why you will enjoy seeing art galleries, museums and beautiful stores. Likewise, you might be attracted to elegant, profound ideas, especially from other cultures. You want to understand more about the mysteries of life.