VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Following through on fitness programs takes time and patience. Don't skimp on sleep, and take regular breaks when engaged in physically demanding activities. The health impact of heredity and past habits are in evidence today.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH The prospect of a more settled and committed situation appeals today. Opportunities for a lasting love with potential for growth will abound. When finalizing a commitment concerning a serious relationship, make certain that the two families will blend well.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Living arrangements improve today. Real estate transactions can improve. For those with bittersweet memories of early home and family life, it's time to process them for release. An old family secret could come to light.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH If you seek help, others will be especially supportive today. Invest extra effort in your appearance. A journey can be quite a learning experience. Catch up on correspondence. Accept an invitation or two.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)