ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Today promises new goals and fresh perspectives. Progress will be made in achieving professional aspirations. Don't let social situations create any awkwardness at work. Your loyalties and attachments are in flux.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH There can be some job-related travel. Update skills and experiment with creative ideas regarding work. You'll be highly visible and may be making more of an impression than you realize.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH Today is promising to write for publication. You can enjoy exploring spiritual and philosophical truths from other lands. It's a perfect time to plan an odyssey to a special site, especially if it's a mountainous locale.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Dreams and fantasy abound today. Seek a wholesome creative outlet and do not jump to conclusions. You experience a sense of deeper peace regarding the inevitable cycles of death, birth and rebirth.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HH A tense element affects partnerships today. Focus on working together. Others can seem rather assertive or even demanding. Refuse to give energy to individuals who frequently disappoint or frustrate you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Following through on fitness programs takes time and patience. Don't skimp on sleep, and take regular breaks when engaged in physically demanding activities. The health impact of heredity and past habits are in evidence today.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH The prospect of a more settled and committed situation appeals today. Opportunities for a lasting love with potential for growth will abound. When finalizing a commitment concerning a serious relationship, make certain that the two families will blend well.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Living arrangements improve today. Real estate transactions can improve. For those with bittersweet memories of early home and family life, it's time to process them for release. An old family secret could come to light.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH If you seek help, others will be especially supportive today. Invest extra effort in your appearance. A journey can be quite a learning experience. Catch up on correspondence. Accept an invitation or two.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH Debts or other obligations which have held you back finally get under control today. You're about to be free to progress more rapidly, guilt-free. You'll want to shop. There are some treasures you simply must have.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH Today you have enhanced energy. A competitive mood commences. Your leadership ability grows. Moderate exercise works wonders for your overall well-being. New acquaintances perceive you as bohemian.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Today's transit has long been related to the assistance of guardian angels. Help arrives when least expected and most needed, for angels can come in the form of helpful friends or professional consultants.
