ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Work with what you have. You possess more ideas than you realize. A conversation with a respected associate opens the door. Your imagination takes you to the finale; now you must greet the play.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Emphasize communication. If someone does not get your message, try communicating differently. You hold the ability to create much more of what you want. Take a leap of faith. A friend will cheer you on.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Be aware of your limits, especially financially. You have tried everything and still cannot get past an immediate hassle. Be resourceful and find a friend who has faced a similar situation. A brainstorming session could help.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH Your intuition guides you when teamed up with your imagination. Do not shut down a situation until you are ready. Push yourself and you will achieve what you want.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH Reach out for someone you care deeply about but have not been as open with as you could be. Share more of your inner thoughts with this person. The exchange will charge your imagination.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Meetings hold the key to success for you. Friends surround you and demonstrate caring and concern. Share what you are up to, and your friends' support and energy could push you to success.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Take a stand and find out what is best for you and others. Conversations lead you down the right path. You have the ability to manifest what is needed, and you have the backing. What is stopping you?
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH Reach out for another person at a distance. Somehow you cannot succeed -- or you feel that you cannot -- without a discussion with them. Your sixth sense kicks in and directs you where to go.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH One-on-one relating takes you down an intriguing path. As an adventurer, relating to someone who wants security could be challenging, or at best very interesting. Try walking in the other person's shoes.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Defer to others knowing full well when you have given enough of yourself and want some personal time. No doubt you deserve it. You also see how your perspective can change if you roll with different solutions.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH You have been very playful and open. Suddenly you see a situation differently and recognize the type of work you have created for yourself. A friend or associate understands and helps you remedy the situation.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Recognize what is going on around you. If you choose, you could have a good time and not worry at all. A person similar to you enjoys hanging out. You need to accept your responsibilities.