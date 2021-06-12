HHHH This is a restless day for you. But it's a happy restless! You feel a sense of eagerness today because you know that something exciting is waiting for you in the future. And, of course, you're right. Next year promises wonderful travel opportunities!

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Expect to meet new friends today or to unexpectedly run into old friends. If you are involved in a club, group or organization, something unexpected might happen in this group. It could be exciting news, or it might be a change of direction for the group.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH Something unexpected will make you look really good in the eyes of bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs today. It could be a promotion, some kudos or accolades, or a special announcement. Whatever happens, you will shine in the eyes of others!

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH A sudden opportunity to travel might drop in your lap today. Others might hear unexpected news that is favorable regarding publishing, the media or something to do with medicine or the law. Good news about a course or higher studies could be a bonus.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)