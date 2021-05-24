ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH No doubt, you're already feeling Mercury retrograde impacting your sign even though it does not technically go retrograde until May 28. (Symbolically, it's been slowing down since May 16.) Be proactive about your cars and trucks, because transportation delays are classic.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Checks in the mail will be late and financial matters will experience delays because of Mercury retrograde. This influence will intensify in the next month. The good news is you can swiftly wrap up old business during this time.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH Many of you are in contact with ex-partners and friends from your past because Mercury retrograde will be taking place in your sign. Technically, this occurs from May 28 to June 22, but in reality, its influence is May 16 to July 8.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Mercury retrograde is generally something like the hounds from hell for most of us. However, this particular Mercury retrograde will actually benefit you because it will help you do research and study the past. You can use this to your advantage!
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH You are probably hearing from old friends as well as members of groups to which you might have belonged before due to the influence of Mercury retrograde. You can use this influence in the next few weeks to rethink future goals. You might even resurrect an old goal.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH This month Mercury retrograde is taking place at the top of your chart. Because its influence has already begun, you might be hearing from parents, bosses and authority types you haven't seen in a while. Might this be a helpful reconnection?
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH You are one of the signs that can actually benefit from the frustrating impact of Mercury retrograde, because this particular Mercury retrograde will help you study the past, especially history, and it also will help you finish important papers or manuscripts. Yes!
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Although Mercury retrograde will create delays in business negotiations, especially with banks or about shared property, it also can smoothly expedite old business from the past — like insurance issues that might be dragging on. This could be helpful!
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH You will soon hear from ex-partners and old friends from the past due to the influence of Mercury retrograde. Sometimes this is an unnerving experience. Nevertheless, it could be an opportunity for closure.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HH You will feel the brunt of Mercury retrograde at work or in any task that you set for yourself. Expect delays, mixed-up communications, lost paperwork, missed appointments and shortages. Cope as best you can, because what choice do you have?
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Many of you will be thinking about, dreaming about or in contact with old flames now or later this month because of the influence of Mercury retrograde. Some of you will deal with old business related to kids and sports as well.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Stock the fridge, because relatives might be camped on your doorstep. This is because Mercury retrograde will attract family you haven't seen in a while. However, Mercury retrograde will also help you do home repairs.