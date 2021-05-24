ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH No doubt, you're already feeling Mercury retrograde impacting your sign even though it does not technically go retrograde until May 28. (Symbolically, it's been slowing down since May 16.) Be proactive about your cars and trucks, because transportation delays are classic.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Checks in the mail will be late and financial matters will experience delays because of Mercury retrograde. This influence will intensify in the next month. The good news is you can swiftly wrap up old business during this time.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Many of you are in contact with ex-partners and friends from your past because Mercury retrograde will be taking place in your sign. Technically, this occurs from May 28 to June 22, but in reality, its influence is May 16 to July 8.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Mercury retrograde is generally something like the hounds from hell for most of us. However, this particular Mercury retrograde will actually benefit you because it will help you do research and study the past. You can use this to your advantage!

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)