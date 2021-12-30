VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Today you might be intensely teaching a child. It's easy for you to become obsessed. Remember learning is more than just accumulating facts. It's training the mind to think. Likewise, romantic partners might be obsessed with each other or about an idea. They also might be jealous.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Family discussions might be challenging today because everyone is convinced they're right. On the upside, people will be prepared to dig deep to solve problems and fix something needing repair. On the downside, will they listen to each other?

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH You're persuasive, which promotes a strong day full of opportunities for those in sales, marketing, teaching or acting. Likewise, if you write, you'll be convincing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH You might be obsessed about money, earnings or your possessions today. For example, if shopping, you'll think you have to have something. Please be aware of the Moon Alert restrictions. Take it easy today.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)