ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Tread carefully! Discussions with bosses, parents and the police will be intense today. You might come on too strong; they might come on too strong. It could go either way.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Study today because your mind wants to get to the bottom of something and your approach will not be superficial. You won't skim things lightly. You will dig deep!
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH You'll get to the bottom of something related to shared property, taxes, debt, insurance issues or the wealth of your partner or another. You'll be relentless until you find what you're seeking. In fact, you might do a mind meld with someone today.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HH Someone you encounter today is so intense they're almost threatening. This person might be a partner or close friend. Be careful not to excite them or make them upset, because it won't be a pretty picture.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH You might see better ways of doing something at work today. You suggest improvements or reforms. If so, you could encounter resistance or objections to your ideas. It is ever thus. Good ideas are often scorned.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Today you might be intensely teaching a child. It's easy for you to become obsessed. Remember learning is more than just accumulating facts. It's training the mind to think. Likewise, romantic partners might be obsessed with each other or about an idea. They also might be jealous.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Family discussions might be challenging today because everyone is convinced they're right. On the upside, people will be prepared to dig deep to solve problems and fix something needing repair. On the downside, will they listen to each other?
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH You're persuasive, which promotes a strong day full of opportunities for those in sales, marketing, teaching or acting. Likewise, if you write, you'll be convincing.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH You might be obsessed about money, earnings or your possessions today. For example, if shopping, you'll think you have to have something. Please be aware of the Moon Alert restrictions. Take it easy today.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HH Mercury is in your sign lined up with Pluto today, which indicates intense mental activity on your part! You'll have a focused, penetrating mind that wants to get to the bottom of everything. You'll also be persuasive when talking to others.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH You'll not stop researching something until you find what you're looking for today. In fact, you'll instinctively see the subtext of everything, and you'll know if someone is not telling you the truth.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Intense discussions mean if you're involved in a group, you might try to convince them to agree with your view, or vice versa, someone might want to convince you. It's easy to be preoccupied with an idea or a particular slant on something today.
Moon Alert: Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 11 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. today. After that, the Moon moves from Scorpio into Sagittarius.