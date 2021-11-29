VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Have a practical discussion with a family member today, because you will accomplish something. It might relate to family matters or home repairs and improvements. Perhaps you're preparing for an entertaining event at home.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH Whatever work you do today will be done carefully and thoroughly. No mistakes. You will be like the wise carpenter: "Measure twice, cut once." It's why discussions with others will be about practical things and what is doable. Someone older might advise you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH It's an excellent day for financial transactions, because you'll be fair in dealing with others. Furthermore, you'll not overlook important details. You'll see the simplest way to get something done, and you'll do it. An older family member might advise you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH It's a solid day for you. Discussions might focus on practical matters, but this will please you because you want to get things done. Fortunately, people will listen to you. Meanwhile, privately, you want to help someone in need.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)