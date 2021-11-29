ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Your idealism is aroused today, which is why you might share something with someone who has less. Or you might make plans to benefit another culture or country. You also might make travel plans. Basically, you want to do good.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Expect discussions about shared property, inheritances, insurance matters or how to divide something today. It'll be easy to work with others because they'll be on the same page. You'll find people to be reasonable.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH You feel generous today, especially at work, which is why you might help a co-worker or use your influence to help a third party. Discussions with someone will be practical and supportive. Others might support your ideas.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH You're in touch with your creative juices today, which is good news for those working in the arts or entertainment. Because you feel sympathetic to the needs of children, you'll help them if you can. Meanwhile, at work, you'll tackle practical issues.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Today you'll help a family member if you can. It's a good day to talk to children and young people. It's also a good day to make social plans and explore a vacation possibility. These are all things dear to your heart.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Have a practical discussion with a family member today, because you will accomplish something. It might relate to family matters or home repairs and improvements. Perhaps you're preparing for an entertaining event at home.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH Whatever work you do today will be done carefully and thoroughly. No mistakes. You will be like the wise carpenter: "Measure twice, cut once." It's why discussions with others will be about practical things and what is doable. Someone older might advise you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH It's an excellent day for financial transactions, because you'll be fair in dealing with others. Furthermore, you'll not overlook important details. You'll see the simplest way to get something done, and you'll do it. An older family member might advise you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH It's a solid day for you. Discussions might focus on practical matters, but this will please you because you want to get things done. Fortunately, people will listen to you. Meanwhile, privately, you want to help someone in need.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH You might shop for wardrobe items today. It's a good idea, because you'll like what you see in the mirror. You'll find it easy to get along with friends and groups; however, you'll also welcome a chance to enjoy time alone to think.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH You have solid, practical advice for someone younger today, perhaps a friend or people in a group situation. For example, it's an excellent day to teach or give a lecture. You have a firm resolve about wanting to achieve certain goals, but you're not going to be pushy.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH You have a genuine concern for the suffering of others today, especially in distant lands or other cultures. If you can do something to help, you will. To see what remedies are possible, you might speak to parents, teachers and people in authority.