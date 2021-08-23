ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH You're going to get organized in the next few weeks. This will encompass issues in your personal life, including your health. Yes, you want it all! "Every day, in every way, I'm getting better and better."
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH It's play city for the next few weeks! Accept all invitations to party, and extend a few yourself. Enjoy social outings, sports events and fun activities with kids, as well as making new romantic connections.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH For the next four weeks, your attention will turn to home, family and your private life. Some will tackle home repairs, renovations and redecorating projects. Naturally, you might want to entertain to show off your achievements.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Your daily pace will accelerate in the next few weeks because you have places to go, things to do and people to see! It's an excellent time to learn something new. Expect short trips and increased conversations with siblings, relatives and neighbors.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Your focus on money, earnings, cash flow as well as your possessions will be strong in the next few weeks. You might look for a new job. You might look for ways to make money on the side. You might sort through possessions and get better organized. Possibly, you're planning a big purchase.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH For the next few weeks, it's all about you, because the Sun, your ruler Mercury, Venus and Mars are all in your sign. Yes, the world will feel this Virgo attack! Meanwhile, you will be energized, proactive and dazzling.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Your personal year is ending; however, your new year will not begin until your birthday arrives. Therefore, the next four weeks are the perfect opportunity to define goals for your new year. Goals help keep you focused and on track.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Your popularity will soar in the next four weeks because four planets will be in your House of Friendships. This increases your desire to interact with friends and groups. It also will attract people to you, especially younger people. Some are creative and artistic.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH For the next four weeks, the Sun is at the top of your chart, casting you in the spotlight. This means bosses, parents and VIPs are impressed with you. They will listen to you. Meanwhile, your ambition is aroused, and Venus might attract a romance with someone important.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH You want to blow town in the next four weeks. Do whatever you can to travel or get a change of scenery, even if it's just a quick weekend getaway. You want adventure and stimulation! You also want to learn something, which is why you might sign up for a course.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Financial matters, inheritances, taxes, debt and the wealth of your partner are a focus for the next few weeks. No matter what happens, you'll come out smelling like a rose, because money and gifts will come your way.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Four planets are sitting opposite your sign now, and the Sun is going to stay there for four weeks. This will heighten your focus on partnerships and close friendships. It's also an opportunity to learn about how you relate to others.