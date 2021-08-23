VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH For the next few weeks, it's all about you, because the Sun, your ruler Mercury, Venus and Mars are all in your sign. Yes, the world will feel this Virgo attack! Meanwhile, you will be energized, proactive and dazzling.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Your personal year is ending; however, your new year will not begin until your birthday arrives. Therefore, the next four weeks are the perfect opportunity to define goals for your new year. Goals help keep you focused and on track.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Your popularity will soar in the next four weeks because four planets will be in your House of Friendships. This increases your desire to interact with friends and groups. It also will attract people to you, especially younger people. Some are creative and artistic.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH For the next four weeks, the Sun is at the top of your chart, casting you in the spotlight. This means bosses, parents and VIPs are impressed with you. They will listen to you. Meanwhile, your ambition is aroused, and Venus might attract a romance with someone important.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)