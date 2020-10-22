VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH Your love and pleasure sector is impacted. Your personality will open new doors. Express your creativity. A new romantic interest or an enjoyable new project will brighten your day. Instinctively you will say and do all of the right things.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH Today highlights your residence and real estate sector and can bring some wonderful opportunities to acquire another more desirable dwelling or workspace. Shop for items you especially would like to have in your home.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Mercury retrograde races quickly and cleverly through your sign. Despite delays and technical mishaps, rapid responses are the path to your success today. Writing, travel and learning are all favored.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HH It's time to conserve on expenses. There may be temporary tension with a loved one about finances. Remember what's really important and be patient when working with finances. Don't indulge in hurtful words toward a loved one if money management becomes frustrating.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)