ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH It's a wonderful day to enroll in a study program or to explore spiritual art and music. A broader and more expansive outlook develops. You are inspired by new concept and possibilities. An adventurous mood prevails.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Psychic links with loved ones are becoming more vivid. A lyrical quality comes to your words. Write a poem or do some public speaking. Use color and music to express your feelings. A new spirituality touches a love affair.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Your heart will be warmed by the loyal support for your ideas from those closest to you. Establish partnerships and make commitments of all kinds. Contracts and negotiations will conclude favorably.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Team spirit is a must at work. You will reach your goals by fitting in with the crowd. Natural healing techniques and alternative therapies rejuvenate you. Get organized. A life in good order brings peace of mind and relieves stress.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)