ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH It's a wonderful day to enroll in a study program or to explore spiritual art and music. A broader and more expansive outlook develops. You are inspired by new concept and possibilities. An adventurous mood prevails.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Psychic links with loved ones are becoming more vivid. A lyrical quality comes to your words. Write a poem or do some public speaking. Use color and music to express your feelings. A new spirituality touches a love affair.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Your heart will be warmed by the loyal support for your ideas from those closest to you. Establish partnerships and make commitments of all kinds. Contracts and negotiations will conclude favorably.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Team spirit is a must at work. You will reach your goals by fitting in with the crowd. Natural healing techniques and alternative therapies rejuvenate you. Get organized. A life in good order brings peace of mind and relieves stress.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH Today generates a very sociable mood. Others will be attracted to you. Cultivate new friendships and follow through with artistic and musical ventures. Avoid repeating what has not worked before. Pursue future travel opportunities.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Today brings a surprise regarding your heritage and restores peace and harmony at home. Situations regarding your housing will be positive. Make a special effort to communicate with family members.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH It's the ideal day to take the initiative with new friends and groups. Express your thoughts and experiences through writing or composing. A new goal becomes important. Stay grounded.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Today offers insight into making changes for the better regarding finances. This underscores how emotional impulses and early family conditioning can affect your financial choices. Consider carefully. Surprise opportunities arise related to professional advancement.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Resist the temptation to overspend or overextend. Accomplishment comes to those who stay balanced and avoid extremes. Diffuse irritation with humor and tolerance if situations grow stressful. An adventurous mood prevails.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH You will be less interested in material security today, and more intrigued with other values. Past life recall and a fascination with ecology can be a part of this change in consciousness. It's a time of subtle growth within.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH Today introduces novel ideas as well as some intriguing and bright acquaintances. Nervous energy and stress are often at the root of health issues in your life. These lift now with the introduction of the new.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Today favors enthusiasm and motivation as well as some anger issues related to money. There is a strong focus on enhancing your public image and good name. Keep the importance of credibility in mind and all will be well.