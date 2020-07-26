× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, July 26, 2020: Dynamic and charismatic, you succeed brilliantly this year on a provocative project of your own making. You tell it like it is, but remember to keep your close friends closer by being less blunt. If single, you need to be in a relationship, so you won't be single for long. If attached, you are all lovey dovey with your partner, who appreciates your strong affection. ARIES can keep up with you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Be cautious about following advice; trust your own instincts if a project or investment seems risky. You can be vulnerable to peer pressure or a sales pitch today. Verify the claims of others and double-check guidelines.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HH Pull away from situations draining your energy. It's important to realize when a person or project is taking more than it's giving back. Get enough rest. Spiritual healing and natural remedies can restore your strength today.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH Accept and issue invitations today. You are loved and appreciated. If you are drawn to the fine arts, great creative potentials can be unleashed. Hobbies, a new love or the achievements of a younger person bring happiness.