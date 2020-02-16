HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020:

This year, you might struggle with some confusion, especially surrounding your finances. You will learn to create a tighter base with money. You have an unusual number of friends who help point you in the correct direction, but their opinions will vary. If single, you break a pattern and date different types of people. A budding bond will experience many ups and downs. If attached, the two of you work together to manifest a long-term desire. You will have reason to celebrate. SAGITTARIUS always has a new idea. It is up to you to determine whether it is a good one.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Feelings might be more intense than you realize. You think in terms of change or creating more stability than you've had in the recent past. You have ideas, but events in the next few weeks could define areas that need attention.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH What you had written off as a no-go easily could become a possibility once more if given patience and time. A friend might reveal some significant information that needs to be reviewed.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)