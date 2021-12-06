ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH It's a powerful day to begin your week. Others notice you because you are charming and successful. Not only that, it looks like you have the backing of people and resources to help you bring about whatever you want.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH It's a wonderful day to travel or make travel plans. Likewise, it's a great day to explore opportunities in publishing, the media, the law or medicine. You'll also enjoy studying and teaching. You feel energized talking to a diverse group of people.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH It's a productive day at work! You'll get a lot done because you're pumped to work, plus you can count on help from others regarding finances and practical assistance. This help might be minor, but it'll be there.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH You feel friendly today. You want to socialize and, hopefully, play! It's a great day to discuss vacation plans or, better yet, to be on a vacation. Fun activities with children, social outings, sports events and the arts will appeal to you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)