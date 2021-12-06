ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH It's a powerful day to begin your week. Others notice you because you are charming and successful. Not only that, it looks like you have the backing of people and resources to help you bring about whatever you want.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH It's a wonderful day to travel or make travel plans. Likewise, it's a great day to explore opportunities in publishing, the media, the law or medicine. You'll also enjoy studying and teaching. You feel energized talking to a diverse group of people.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH It's a productive day at work! You'll get a lot done because you're pumped to work, plus you can count on help from others regarding finances and practical assistance. This help might be minor, but it'll be there.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH You feel friendly today. You want to socialize and, hopefully, play! It's a great day to discuss vacation plans or, better yet, to be on a vacation. Fun activities with children, social outings, sports events and the arts will appeal to you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH You're in a playful frame of mind this week. Today, your creative urges are strong, and many of you are involved in a hands-on way with creative projects. Basically, you want to make things run more smoothly at home.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH Your focus on home and family (including DIY projects) continues to be strong. This is timely, because today you're so persuasive and charming that you'll have no trouble convincing someone to help you or to kick back and have some fun.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH It's another fast-paced week for you, so get ready! Today you might want to make some major purchases for home improvements. Among other things, these might relate to plumbing, bathrooms, recycling or garbage areas. It's a good day to get on top of stuff!
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH You're practical and focused today, which is why this can be a productive day for you. Not only do you have an agenda, you have the ability to persuade others to go along with what you want. (Meanwhile, money and cash flow continue to be your main focus.)
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Things go your way today. The Sun and Mercury are in your sign attracting people and favorable situations to you, while a hidden energy that is taking place behind the scenes will favor you financially. You might find a practical gift where you least expect it. (A back-alley bargain?)
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Even though you prefer to keep a low profile right now, you're active dealing with groups today. You might even compete with someone. Fear not, because you'll be all grace and charm with the Moon lined up with Venus in your sign.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Hidden love affairs are percolating behind the scenes. (Coincidentally, many are involved with younger people.) Happily, today things will tend to go your way, because not only is your ambition aroused, but doors will open for you. Act now.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH The Sun at the top of your chart continues to cast you in a flattering spotlight, which is why everyone admires you. Obviously, now is the time to champion your ideas to others, perhaps leading the way with political, religious or racial ideas. People are listening.