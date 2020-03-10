VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Take stock of your finances before taking a leap of faith. What is happening around you might be coloring your perspective of what is necessary. Your sense of humor comes into play, helping you see your priorities.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Your personality shines and helps others gain perspective. You could be up for a change, but you will need the support of others to make it happen. Your personality and savoir-faire will help convince others to pitch in.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Lie low and gather information. You will gain far more insight into a situation as a result. You might not see the results immediately, but you will soon. You do not need to share your observations right now.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH You find that you accomplish more and feel more empowered when you focus on one issue at a time. Others also receive a better picture of the whole situation and can pitch in if they so choose.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)