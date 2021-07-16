ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH You'll be more emotional than usual expressing yourself in personal relationships today (marriage, friendships and even enemies). This means no matter what happens — a friendly exchange or conflict — it will be emotionally charged! Guard against knee-jerk reactions.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH You must put your emotional considerations second to the welfare or the demands of someone else today. This doesn't mean you have to play the martyr game, but it does mean something will take precedence over your needs today. Stay chill.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH You're wearing your heart on your sleeve today! Romance, flirtations and fun times with others will appeal, and you won't conceal your delight and your feelings! You also might feel extra protective and nurturing to others, especially children.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH You might want to cocoon at home today because you enjoy relaxing among familiar surroundings. A conversation with a female relative could be significant. You might see how much your life is controlled by your daily habits.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH You're keen to communicate to others today. You want to go out to see people and also to be seen. In conversation with someone, you want a true bonding — something honest and real. You don't want to waste time on superficial chitchat. You want a genuine exchange.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH It's easy to identify with your possessions or whatever you value today. It's why you might have a strong attachment to something. You certainly won't want to lend it to someone. Or in terms of your values, you might find you are defending yourself in an area where there is nothing at stake.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Today the Moon is in your sign, for the second day. (It's in your sign for two days every month.) It heightens your emotions and gives you a stronger need to belong to others and relate to them. The good news is the Moon in your sign improves your good luck!
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Today the Moon is hiding in your chart, which means you will be tempted to withdraw and keep your feelings secret. You will value your privacy and not feel much like socializing. You might want to explore mystical or spiritual disciplines.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH You'll feel more protective of a friend or more nurturing today. It's because your emotional contact with others, especially friends and groups, is more important to you today. You might even feel jealous if a friend pays more attention to someone else.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Regardless of what you are doing, you are more high-viz today, which means other people notice you more than usual. Some will be talking about you, especially about personal details concerning your private life.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH At a subtle level today, you long for adventure! You want something different and exciting to happen because you need some stimulation. If you cannot travel, you might enjoy a mental journey through study, a film or a discussion with someone else.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Emotional experiences will be more intense than usual today. This includes interactions with friends, family members and even the general public. You might feel possessive about property or something that holds memories from your past.