VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH It's easy to identify with your possessions or whatever you value today. It's why you might have a strong attachment to something. You certainly won't want to lend it to someone. Or in terms of your values, you might find you are defending yourself in an area where there is nothing at stake.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Today the Moon is in your sign, for the second day. (It's in your sign for two days every month.) It heightens your emotions and gives you a stronger need to belong to others and relate to them. The good news is the Moon in your sign improves your good luck!

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Today the Moon is hiding in your chart, which means you will be tempted to withdraw and keep your feelings secret. You will value your privacy and not feel much like socializing. You might want to explore mystical or spiritual disciplines.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH You'll feel more protective of a friend or more nurturing today. It's because your emotional contact with others, especially friends and groups, is more important to you today. You might even feel jealous if a friend pays more attention to someone else.