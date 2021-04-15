ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Community issues and concerns may take you by surprise. An online meeting or town hall will clarify the situation. Offer your assistance, but only allot time you can spare. Prepare for a visit from out-of-town relatives.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Keep an eye open for garage sales. Think about organizing one of your own. It is not easy to let go of items that have sentimental value. A friend not attached to your possessions can start the process.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Throw modesty to the wind. Toot your own horn and show off an accomplishment or milestone. Shop with a friend at a local or online mall. Go a little crazy but don't break the bank.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Put your money where your mouth is. Try your hand at that artistic endeavor you've been doing in dribs and drabs. A class or instructor will allow you to finesse your talent. Show off what you've done.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)