ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH Friends include you in projects that combine pleasure with serious work. You have the opportunity to become more active in a worthwhile organization. Leisure pursuits will be stimulating mentally as well as physically.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Family members are growing and changing. Your residence might require remodeling, minor repairs or redecorating to make it more comfortable. Be patient with less than perfect family situations; problems will smooth over.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Your natural acting ability and charisma will be expressed in your conversations and emails today. Don't adhere too closely to old habits and ideas. New information brings a different viewpoint to the fore. Business travel will be productive.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Your birth sign is shared with more bankers and millionaires than any other. There has been financial upheaval lately, however. Be flexible, and don't invest in risky ventures today. Take advice with the proverbial grain of salt. Practice being patient.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)