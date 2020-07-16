VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH Today brings distractions and surprises to the workplace. Prepare to multitask and rise to the demands of the moment. Your status and reputation are at a turning point. Project the best image possible to VIPs.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH Your energy level will be high, making it seem easy to complete laborious projects with aplomb. It is a perfect day to pursue travel or new educational goals. There are surprises coming linked to home, partnerships and career issues.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Others respond strongly to you. Avoid confrontational types. Investments, inheritance funds or a financial settlement might materialize. Today sheds light on the roles others play in your life and helps you select associates.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH A close relationship needs attention. Seek ways to turn this potentially competitive trend into an interesting camaraderie. Keep rivalry good-natured. Avoid anyone who is too difficult. Today brings actions on the part of others, which will affect you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)