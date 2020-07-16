DAILY HOROSCOPE
YOUR DAILY HOROSCOPE

DAILY HOROSCOPE

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Clear and thoughtful communication assures future success. A neighbor can be more friendly. Be receptive if siblings plan a surprise or have other suggestions for gatherings. A reunion might be announced. 

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH A premonition of a time to come, especially involving your deeper purpose in life, is revealed. Your financial sector sets the pace today. Add to savings and pursue income-generating opportunities that arise. 

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH Bask in a burst of sudden admiration, both among friends and at work. Wear your finest clothes and express your creative ideas with eloquence. Romance and its perfume surround you. 

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Shy away from conflict even more than usual. Release old resentments as you prepare for a new season. Dreams hold valuable clues to wellness. Appreciate your peace and privacy. It is better to say less and listen more.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHHH A new circle of friends is forming. Be receptive, accept invitations and explore different events. Membership in a civic organization can be deeply satisfying. The feeling of cooperation and support prevails through today. You find peace in altruistic activities. 

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH Today brings distractions and surprises to the workplace. Prepare to multitask and rise to the demands of the moment. Your status and reputation are at a turning point. Project the best image possible to VIPs. 

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH Your energy level will be high, making it seem easy to complete laborious projects with aplomb. It is a perfect day to pursue travel or new educational goals. There are surprises coming linked to home, partnerships and career issues. 

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Others respond strongly to you. Avoid confrontational types. Investments, inheritance funds or a financial settlement might materialize. Today sheds light on the roles others play in your life and helps you select associates. 

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH A close relationship needs attention. Seek ways to turn this potentially competitive trend into an interesting camaraderie. Keep rivalry good-natured. Avoid anyone who is too difficult. Today brings actions on the part of others, which will affect you. 

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)

HHHHH Others are anxious to keep your attention. Be a very good listener. Valuable ideas will be presented. Today especially succeeds in you coordinating daily jobs with fitness programs and getting organized. Enlist help. 

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHHH Today can bring a short attention span regarding love. You'll look for a companion who has bright ideas to discuss and isn't overly intense. A dash of fun and humor attracts you most, and you're changing your mind about many things.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHH The arrival of visitors might be a little unsettling. You play peacekeeper for argumentative household members. The roles of parents and children are changing, reflecting the passing of time. 

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts