ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Conversations with your daily contacts are important to you today. You won't take them casually. You want something real and genuine to take place, not superficial chitchat about the weather. (Although, lately, the weather is not that superficial.)

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH You have money on your mind today. This is why you might be focused on your possessions. You might want to clean something, repair it or take care of it in some way. You might feel possessive and resistant to lending something to someone.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH Today the Moon is in your sign, which will make you more emotional than usual. However, the upside is this: For two days every month when the Moon is in your sign, your luck slightly improves! Try it. Ask the universe for a favor.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Today you prefer to play things low-key or work behind the scenes because it feels better. You feel more comfortable. Safer. (You like to have a warm feeling in your tummy.) Stay out of the limelight. Find a cubbyhole to do your work.