ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Alert and alive, your mind relishes a challenge, and you can do a great deal of writing today. Cards and emails, as well as stories and poems flow freely. Neighbors are more friendly; accept invitations they extend. Return calls promptly.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH You are a connoisseur in every sense of the word and long for creature comforts. Fine clothes and jewelry are hard for you to resist. But today purchase only what you can honestly afford, and all will be well.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH You are in a time of expanding consciousness, greater self-expression and heightened awareness. It's a perfect day to study. You do well with electronics, too. New inventions and technologies make a difference in your life.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Time alone in meditation and reflection is precious. You're in touch with those who have different values. Acceptance of those who have conflicting attitudes and priorities is a must. Listen to others, but don't waste precious time and energy arguing.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)