ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH It's easy to express yourself today. Commitments made now will stick, so be cautious if considering a promise that could entangle. Focus on image improvement. Celebrate with some new wardrobe items. You'll be able to accurately assess situations.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Imagery and affirmations bring contentment. During a meditation session a solution to a problem arrives. Reach out to others. Love and friendship are there if you're receptive. It's a great day for creative projects.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH The effort you expend today will directly affected your success today. Double-check contracts and communications related to your work. Friends and partners will make plans for you and offer advice.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH Today is very promising for recognition, a promotion or an opportunity for added income. It also favors group projects and community service. This could involve you in politics. You deal with old conflicts and frustrations with aplomb.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Take a break. Accept invitations. A visit to a childhood friend or family member who has been out of touch can set the scene for a magical respite. You touch the hearts of others with your eloquent writing and speaking.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Your mind is working overtime. An old love or dream may be discarded suddenly. Read between the lines. There is much to be learned through listening and observing. The status quo regarding romance and friendship could be upset.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH Today creates a stabilizing support system. The good people in your life bring special blessings. Longtime friendships and old loves generate a comforting warmth during these chilly days of winter. A spouse or partner is about to become more successful.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH It is a good time to get organized. Complete projects that have been in progress for too long. Memories of a childhood animal companion can be especially poignant today.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH Your personality opens new doors today. Express your creativity. Problems can be solved and decisions made. Instinctively you will say and do all of the right things to increase trust and bonding with children.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH Today heightens your devotion to relatives or your extended family and illuminates the important roles they play in your life. Family dynamics will be especially upbeat. Take time off to care for your home and enjoy family life.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Vehicles can be unreliable or directions lost. Try to stay in familiar surroundings. Use care in communication, for messages can be lost or misconstrued. Carrying a talisman of citrine for clarity can be most helpful.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Earning enough to pay for new treasures will absorb your attention today. Enthusiasm to add to your income is at an all-time peak. However, be careful not to overwork.