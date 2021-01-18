VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Your mind is working overtime. An old love or dream may be discarded suddenly. Read between the lines. There is much to be learned through listening and observing. The status quo regarding romance and friendship could be upset.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH Today creates a stabilizing support system. The good people in your life bring special blessings. Longtime friendships and old loves generate a comforting warmth during these chilly days of winter. A spouse or partner is about to become more successful.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH It is a good time to get organized. Complete projects that have been in progress for too long. Memories of a childhood animal companion can be especially poignant today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH Your personality opens new doors today. Express your creativity. Problems can be solved and decisions made. Instinctively you will say and do all of the right things to increase trust and bonding with children.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)