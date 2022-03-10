ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Because of the Moon Alert today, your mind is full of creative ideas! Although you have the benefit of a flexible mind today, wait until tomorrow to sign important papers or to agree to anything.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HH Be careful! Today the Moon Alert is in your Money House, which will tempt you to shop for many things! But this is a poor day to spend your money on anything other than food and gas. See the Moon Alert.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Most of this day is a Moon Alert, which is taking place in your sign. The good news is you will feel free and more in touch with your creativity. You will be imaginative and full of fun impulses. The bad news is you can't trust your judgment. Restrict spending to food and gas.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH You feel indecisive today. You might not be sure what to do. Pay attention to this quality and postpone important decisions until tomorrow. That's because most of this day is a Moon Alert. This is a fine day to talk to people, but don't agree to anything important.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHH You will enjoy schmoozing with friends in person or online today. You also will be happy to be in touch with fellow members of groups and organizations. However, because there is a Moon Alert for most of the today, postpone important decisions until tomorrow.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Today's Moon Alert is taking place at the top of your chart, which means you are more high-viz. Unfortunately, you might appear unsure about what to do. Worse yet, you might make an important decision that later backfires. Put things on hold until tomorrow. Don't volunteer for anything.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH This is a creative day, especially in terms of doing academic research and exploring ideas or philosophical concepts. For example, your mind will be open to ideas you might usually resist. However, don't agree to anything important.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HH Today the Moon Alert, which exists for most of the day, is in one of your Money Houses. Definitely do not sign important papers. Do not agree to decisions about inheritances, insurance settlements or shared property. Wait until tomorrow.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HH Today the Moon Alert is directly opposite your own sign, which means you will have a candid, even unpredictable, conversation with a partner or close friend. This could be a good thing, because people will put their cards on the table. Nevertheless, wait until tomorrow to agree to anything important.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHH Shortages, delays and silly mistakes might occur with your work today. You also might feel confused about health issues or something to do with a pet. That's because the Moon Alert might create hesitancy and confusion. Keep things light. Tomorrow, it's all systems go.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHHH This is a fabulous, creative day for you! It's also a wonderful day to schmooze with others and, in particular, enjoy playful activities with children. Your mind is full of original concepts. Write them down and run them up the flagpole tomorrow to see who salutes.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHHH This is the perfect day to cocoon at home and relax. Attend to usual tasks. Do not shop for anything for your home except for food and sundries. A family conversation will be honest and enjoyable. Postpone important decisions until tomorrow.

Moon Alert: Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 11:30 a.m. EST and the rest of the day (8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. PST). The Moon is in Gemini.

