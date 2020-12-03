VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Friends are a special blessing today. Membership in an organization or social group can be a catalyst for happiness and accomplishment. You'll be warmly welcomed by new acquaintances. They can put you in touch with old companions.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Career responsibilities need your attention. Be patient. There are hurdles to overcome. Work on balancing your professional ambitions with the release of stress. A sober mood prevails at your workplace, and professional duties grow more fulfilling.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Today favors lyrical and poetic communication. Use words creatively. This is a terrific time to design business cards, address labels and personal stationery. You feel fulfilled in a new way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HH Today finds you dwelling on old regrets or a lost love. Realize that memories are tricky. A situation might not have been exactly as you remember it. Learn from the past, appreciate it and then release to make way for the new.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)