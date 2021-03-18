ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH This is not a day to laze around the house. Meet a friend and then go shopping. Try on a few outfits that fit your budget. Admire but do not touch what you cannot afford.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Dress to impress someone special. Wear that new outfit and get your hair done. Put your stamp on a project that involves helping someone in need. No need to be humble. Enjoy the kudos but show gratitude.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Express yourself through a creative medium. Use your imagination and try something you have never done before. Balance your private and public time. Family will support whatever you decide to do in your spare time.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH An email, text or call from someone you care about will brighten your day. Prepare to offer heartfelt advice and a listening ear. Be pleased that you could help a friend with your point of view.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)