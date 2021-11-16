VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH You'are convincing today! You'll have no trouble persuading others to go along with your point of view, which means if you work in sales, marketing, teaching or acting, you will be powerful. Use your persuasive talent to benefit others.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HH Today you might see new ways to make money, or get a better-paying job or opportunities to make money on the side. You also might see new uses for a possession because you're in a resourceful frame of mind. It's also a good day to clean up messy areas.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Take a realistic look in the mirror and ask yourself what you can do to improve your image. Remember, you never get a second chance to make a first impression. Ideas? Haircut? Wardrobe change? New shoes or boots? Think about this.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Your ability to research and dig up solutions to old problems or answers to old questions is excellent today. You might come across some secretive or sensitive information. If so, be discreet. Don't use this information for power over someone else. Be kind.

