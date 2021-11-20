VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Today you're full of big ideas and plans! You're gung-ho about something and raring to go. This is a wonderful headspace to be in; however, in your enthusiasm, you might overlook little details. Be aware of this and double-check anything important.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH Be careful when discussing financial negotiations today, because you might be inclined to think something is better than it is. You might go overboard. If investing, you might overestimate something. It's a feel-good day, but it's easy to overlook something.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH Today you feel optimistic and positive about life! This is why you're ready to make big plans and set long-range goals. Warning: Although you will be quick to see the whole picture, you might be sloppy about details and overlook important elements.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH This is a feel-good day! Welcome a chance to kick back and relax. Your focus is on private matters and your inner world. You might want to do research or ponder profound ideas. You also might think about how you can improve yourself in some way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)