ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Until mid-January next year, you'll have lots of energy and will be willing to work! This is the influence of your ruler Mars in your fellow Fire sign. Mars will inspire you to travel and explore your world!
HHH Taurus (April 20-May 20)
For the next six weeks, you might encounter disagreements with others about jointly held resources or how to spend a limited amount of money. Be careful of this so you can avoid conflict.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH For the next six weeks, Mars will be opposite your sign, which happens only once every two years. This can trigger conflict with partners and close friends because it's easy to feel annoyed with them.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH You'll accomplish much more than usual in the next six weeks because you'll work hard and take pride in what you do. Plus, you'll find it easy to defer tomorrow's pleasure for today's work.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Because fiery Mars is in your fellow Fire sign for the next six weeks, you will benefit. It'll be a favorable time for activities, especially physical activities, because you'll be energized. You'll also be more effective and more competent than usual in whatever you do.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH You'll be tempted to behave compulsively and act inappropriately in the next six weeks while fiery Mars is at the bottom of your chart. This might trigger conflict with family. Your only recourse is to be loving, kind and patient with others. (It's gone by Jan 23.)
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH In the next six weeks, your physical vitality will be stronger than usual, giving you a chance to work hard and accomplish a lot. Your health will feel vigorous! New opportunities might present themselves to you. You'll be convincing.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Be careful, because in the next six weeks, you're tempted to spend a lot of money. If you've got it, great. If you don't have it, don't go into debt. Fortunately, you'll also be resourceful at seeing ways to use your possessions to get things done.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Fiery Mars will be in your sign for the next six weeks, which means all aspects of activity in your life will increase. You'll work hard to further your interests. You'll easily assert yourself among others. You'll be a fighter for your rights more than usual.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Be careful in the next six weeks, because someone out there might be working against you, or perhaps they don't have your best interests at heart. If you suspect this and you think something fishy is going on, it is. Forewarned is forearmed.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH For the next six weeks, you will be more physically active with groups and organizations. You'll easily formulate goals and pursue them. Although you might come on strong, use increased energy to coordinate with others. Look for a win-win solution.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Mars will be at the top of your chart for the next six weeks, arousing your ambition and making you work hard to get something done. However, this could put you at conflict with others, especially supervisors and parents. Remember your objective. Avoid unnecessary arguments.