ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Until mid-January next year, you'll have lots of energy and will be willing to work! This is the influence of your ruler Mars in your fellow Fire sign. Mars will inspire you to travel and explore your world!

HHH Taurus (April 20-May 20)

For the next six weeks, you might encounter disagreements with others about jointly held resources or how to spend a limited amount of money. Be careful of this so you can avoid conflict.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH For the next six weeks, Mars will be opposite your sign, which happens only once every two years. This can trigger conflict with partners and close friends because it's easy to feel annoyed with them.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH You'll accomplish much more than usual in the next six weeks because you'll work hard and take pride in what you do. Plus, you'll find it easy to defer tomorrow's pleasure for today's work.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)