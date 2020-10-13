ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Sunlight carries health-giving and antiseptic properties. Be aware of how the quality of light in your workplace is affecting you and adjust it until it's ideal. You'll be amazed at how proper lighting enhances your well-being.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Develop your creative potential. Purchase an attractive journal and matching pen to record your ideas. They're likely to be too good to neglect. Artistic endeavors of all kinds will flourish today.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Special projects can lead to a new career emphasis. You'll play host to visitors. Home improvements can be planned. Experiment with bold, bright colors. Children have much to teach you and can be a catalyst for change.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH A variety of important emails and phone calls in offing today. You will be juggling several projects and appointments simultaneously. Confirm plans with others to avoid confusion, and much is accomplished.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)