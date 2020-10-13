ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Sunlight carries health-giving and antiseptic properties. Be aware of how the quality of light in your workplace is affecting you and adjust it until it's ideal. You'll be amazed at how proper lighting enhances your well-being.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Develop your creative potential. Purchase an attractive journal and matching pen to record your ideas. They're likely to be too good to neglect. Artistic endeavors of all kinds will flourish today.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Special projects can lead to a new career emphasis. You'll play host to visitors. Home improvements can be planned. Experiment with bold, bright colors. Children have much to teach you and can be a catalyst for change.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH A variety of important emails and phone calls in offing today. You will be juggling several projects and appointments simultaneously. Confirm plans with others to avoid confusion, and much is accomplished.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH You will be able to make purchases you've longed for, and it will be possible to use money to generate true enjoyment. Just be cautious about overextending yourself. Compare prices and remember to budget.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH You'll be enthused and motivated. Today will conclude on a very upbeat note. Many worthwhile projects will — finally — be in the works. Be versatile and creative in applying your job skills; your earning ability will blossom.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Answers and inspiration come from within now. New appreciation of the peace and freedom of solitude develops today. Perform an anonymous act of kindness, and a deep sense of satisfaction comes.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Today finds your physical vitality improving. Depression lifts, and your faith helps you carry plans forward. Helpful guidance comes from friends. It's a good time to seek an opinion or request advice.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Today is all about interaction with others. Remember the value of networking and improving your people skills. Maintain a balance between your personal and professional life. Being well-rounded will better prepare you to reach your goals.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Penetrating yet cautious, a flair for business and a yearning for practical achievement motivate you. A plan for growth develops. Keep your faith strong, but act independently. Relationships between grandparents and grandchildren can be mutually enjoyable.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Others tend to be generous if you seek financial advice or assistance. Your sensitivity and thoughtfulness win the loyalty of another. A message from a loved one who has passed on may comfort you.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
Others have a different viewpoint regarding love. Communicate. You will prevail if you respect the perspectives of those you are intimate with. There is much exploring and probing in progress.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!