Happy Birthday for Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021: You're creative, with a flair for the dramatic. People notice you. In turn, you're a people watcher. You're confident and curious, and you love to travel and learn new things. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle, which is why you are wrapping up things and letting go of what's no longer relevant in your life.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH You're in a philosophical mood today. You're pondering your future and wondering about travel or further education. You want to enrich your life. Be open to meeting people from other cultures.
This Week: You impress everyone!
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH It's a favorable day to discuss how to divide something like an inheritance or deal with shared property. Very likely, things will go your way. You'll be laughing all the way to the bank.
This Week: Expand your world!
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Conversations with partners and close friends go well today. Everybody's in a good mood! They want to be part of something bigger than themselves. They want to work harmoniously because it feels good.
This Week: Tidy up red-tape issues, banking details.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH You feel energetic today. It's a good day to make work-related travel plans. You might see ways to expand your work because you're thinking about goals and how well you are achieving them.
This Week: Get more sleep.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH A fabulous day to socialize because people are receptive and eager to meet you, and, in turn, you want to explore and learn more about them. It's a mutually beneficial situation. It's also a great day to enjoy playful activities with kids and explore sports events.
This Week: Focus on health, get organized.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH It's a wonderful day to entertain. Invite friends and family over for food and drink. People will enjoy talking to each other because it's an upbeat day. Timing is everything. When it works, go with the flow.
This Week: A playful, creative, romantic time!
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH You're happy and in a positive frame of mind today. Everything you want to do will work out as planned. In particular, you'll enjoy hanging out with siblings, relatives and neighbors, especially because people will work harmoniously.
This Week: Focus on home and family.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Today's focus is business and commerce. Financial negotiations go well. Act on any ideas to boost your income. They might pan out. In particular, dealing with foreign interests could be favorable.
This Week: Busy with errands, short trips.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH Today the Sun is in your sign dancing with your ruler Jupiter! This makes you feel idealistic, optimistic and happy! Your relations with groups, clubs and conferences will be successful.
This Week: Be physically active!
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH It's appropriate to work alone or behind the scenes. Nevertheless, with both Mercury and Venus in your sign, you feel sociable. Balance today by juggling these two influences.
This Week: You're in charge.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH A marvelous day to schmooze! Not only will you enjoy the company of others, you'll benefit from your interaction with them. Discuss what you want to achieve in the future. Ideas?
This Week: Enjoy privacy.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Others are impressed with you today. Use this to your advantage. Make the most of it. Ask for what you want. Ask for a favor. It's OK to get others' support when things go your way.
This Week: You're popular!