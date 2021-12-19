Happy Birthday for Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021: You're creative, with a flair for the dramatic. People notice you. In turn, you're a people watcher. You're confident and curious, and you love to travel and learn new things. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle, which is why you are wrapping up things and letting go of what's no longer relevant in your life.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH You're in a philosophical mood today. You're pondering your future and wondering about travel or further education. You want to enrich your life. Be open to meeting people from other cultures.

This Week: You impress everyone!

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH It's a favorable day to discuss how to divide something like an inheritance or deal with shared property. Very likely, things will go your way. You'll be laughing all the way to the bank.

This Week: Expand your world!

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)