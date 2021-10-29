ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Parents should be vigilant. This is a mildly accident-prone day for your kids. Perhaps social plans will change. A surprise invitation might arrive or an event might be canceled. However, on the whole, this is a positive, upbeat day.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Home routines might be interrupted today. Be patient with family members to avoid arguments. (Who needs this? Not you.) Family discussions, ideas and possible suggestions about home repairs might materialize. Later in the day, authority figures will endorse your ideas.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Pay attention to everything you say and do today, because this is a mildly accident-prone day. A stitch in time saves nine! Discussions with younger people, children and romantic partners will be dynamic and stimulating. Late in the day, lofty ideas inspire you. "Count me in!"
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Guard possessions against danger, loss or damage, because something unexpected might impact your assets today. You might find money; you might lose money. Family discussions might have a financial impact. Keep your pockets open, because someone might be generous to you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH You feel rebellious today, which is why you might change plans early in the day. A discussion with someone younger, perhaps a neighbor or relative, might be helpful. As the day progresses, you'll get support from partners, close friends and even the general public.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Although this is a fast-paced day for you, today you'll welcome downtime and savor some private moments just for you. Early this morning, something might be disruptive. This could trigger discussions about money and possessions. Later in the day, work flows smoothly.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH A friend might surprise you in the early morning. This could trigger discussions and meetings with others, especially about group activities or your goals. In fact, as the day wears on, you might be involved in activities with children or involved in sports or a special social occasion.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Someone or something might catch you off guard in the early morning. No doubt this will lead to busy discussions with others and, possibly, some behind-the-scenes research. Later in the day, family events and entertaining at home will please you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Travel plans might change in the early morning. Something unusual might occur in the media. Involvement with younger friends will fill your day with new ideas and possible travel plans. Something will happen that expands your horizons and puts you in touch with new faces.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Double-check banking details and anything to do with shared property, because something unexpected could impact these areas. If so, you will discuss this with bosses, parents and VIPs. It's a good day to deal with banks or to ask for a loan.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Someone might throw you a curveball in the early morning. (No one expects the Spanish Inquisition!) This might trigger discussions about travel plans or something related to the media. Let others help you today, because they will.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Your workday might be interrupted this morning, or perhaps something to do with a pet or your health surprises you. Discussions with others offer you practical support, which is probably a good thing. Later in the day, discussions with foreign countries or people from other cultures will benefit you.