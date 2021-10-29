HHHH Travel plans might change in the early morning. Something unusual might occur in the media. Involvement with younger friends will fill your day with new ideas and possible travel plans. Something will happen that expands your horizons and puts you in touch with new faces.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHH Double-check banking details and anything to do with shared property, because something unexpected could impact these areas. If so, you will discuss this with bosses, parents and VIPs. It's a good day to deal with banks or to ask for a loan.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHHH Someone might throw you a curveball in the early morning. (No one expects the Spanish Inquisition!) This might trigger discussions about travel plans or something related to the media. Let others help you today, because they will.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHHH Your workday might be interrupted this morning, or perhaps something to do with a pet or your health surprises you. Discussions with others offer you practical support, which is probably a good thing. Later in the day, discussions with foreign countries or people from other cultures will benefit you.

