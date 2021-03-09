ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH Today brings the gift of friendship. Get involved with groups; cultivate those whom you would enjoy as friends. Politics and community issues can be a catalyst for association. Enjoy life and put plans in motion for future dreams.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Today highlights public recognition and your career. Be alert to changes in your field. Very keen competition is present. Dispel confusion by double-checking for precision and accuracy. Be diplomatic during discussions.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH Your natural cleverness is enhanced. It's a perfect day to begin writing a book, assembling artistic creations or selecting educational goals. Work incorporating music and art from faraway lands can elevate your spirit. Interactions with a child will be especially happy and comforting.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Financial obligations relating to others can be resolved. Sincerity is the best way to process and release old resentments. Get in tune with how you really feel and let others know. You overcome competition or other obstacles with aplomb.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)