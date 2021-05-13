LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHH Your financial scene will improve in the next few months because money from other sources will come to you. Ka-ching! This could mean money back from the government, or you might benefit indirectly through your partner. Maybe an inheritance? Tonight: A friend might confuse you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH You have a wonderful opportunity to enjoy one-on-one encounters in the next few months. Relations with others will be upbeat and friendlier. If you marry in the next few months, your partner might be older, richer or more established. This is a good time to see an expert. Tonight: Be extra clear in communicating with authority figures.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Good news! Your health will get a lovely boost in the next few months. You will feel stronger and more vigorous and pleased with yourself. Many of you will improve your job or get a better paying job. Some of you will explore work-related travel. Tonight: Don't fall for propaganda.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)