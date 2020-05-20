× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH You always yearn for the best, but expensive shopping sprees can break your budget. Focus on managing your money today. Foresight is a must to assure comfort. Investments and other sources of income can materialize.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Make constructive changes today. It's a good time to polish your skills. Complete work requiring analysis and precise measurements. New technologies and gadgets are an asset.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Sympathy for the needy heightens. Consider gathering warm clothes and blankets for the underprivileged and homeless, or call a friend who has been in a low cycle. Dreams are vivid. Try to understand your inner psyche.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Today makes you aware of a friend's needs. Be helpful, yet realize you really cannot take on the woes of another. Your circle of friends is beginning to shift. Involvement with an organization brings satisfaction through altruistic and humanitarian activity.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)